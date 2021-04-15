Copa (NYSE:CPA) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $100.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $73.00.

CPA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copa from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Copa in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Copa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Copa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.76. Copa has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $94.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Copa will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Copa by 270.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth $275,000.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

