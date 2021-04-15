Cooper Energy Limited (ASX:COE) Insider Victoria (Vicky) Binns Buys 180,000 Shares

Cooper Energy Limited (ASX:COE) insider Victoria (Vicky) Binns bought 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$49,500.00 ($35,357.14).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Cooper Energy Company Profile
