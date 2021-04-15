Cooper Energy Limited (ASX:COE) Insider Victoria (Vicky) Binns Buys 180,000 Shares

Cooper Energy Limited (ASX:COE) insider Victoria (Vicky) Binns bought 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$49,500.00 ($35,357.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Cooper Energy Company Profile

Cooper Energy Limited, an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company, engages in securing, finding, developing, producing, and selling of hydrocarbons to south-east Australia. It explore and evaluates oil and gas; and produces and sells crude oil in Cooper basin. The company also produces offshore gas from the Sole gas field in the Gippsland Basin, Victoria; and offshore gas and gas liquids from the Casino, Henry, Netherby gas fields in the Otway Basin, Victoria.

