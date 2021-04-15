Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) Trading 2.6% Higher

Contura Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTE) was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $14.59. Approximately 85,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 24,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $156.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13.

About Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. It operates through the following business segments: Central Appalachia (CAPP)-Met; Central Appalachia (CAPP)-Thermal; Northern Appalachia (NAPP); and All Other. The CAPP-Met comprises of seven active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia, sixteen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

