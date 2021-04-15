Contrasting Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) & Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Micron Solutions alerts:

84.6% of Outset Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Micron Solutions and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions 2.26% 19.35% 4.88% Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Micron Solutions and Outset Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Outset Medical 0 3 4 0 2.57

Outset Medical has a consensus target price of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.67%. Given Outset Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Micron Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Micron Solutions and Outset Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions $17.50 million 0.58 -$2.14 million N/A N/A Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Outset Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Micron Solutions.

Summary

Micron Solutions beats Outset Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc., operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications. Its products include silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors for use as consumable component parts in integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors that are used in monitoring electrical signals in various medical applications. The company also offers orthopedic implant components; thermoplastic injection molding services; and value added services, including the design, manufacture, and rehabilitation of injection molding tools. It serves original equipment manufacturers, and other contract manufacturing organizations, as well as defense industries. The company was formerly known as Arrhythmia Research Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Micron Solutions, Inc. in March 2017. Micron Solutions, Inc. is based in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.