Contrasting ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Pro-Dex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -55.55% -309.91% -34.06% Pro-Dex 17.34% 33.84% 21.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and Pro-Dex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A

ClearPoint Neuro presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.27%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Pro-Dex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $11.22 million 38.32 -$5.54 million ($0.42) -49.52 Pro-Dex $34.83 million 2.95 $6.11 million N/A N/A

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than ClearPoint Neuro.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of Pro-Dex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats ClearPoint Neuro on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies. In addition, the company's product pipeline includes ClearTrace system, a product candidate designed to allow catheter-based minimally invasive procedures in the heart to be performed in an MRI suite. The company has a license agreements with The Johns Hopkins University; development agreement with Mayo Clinic to design and develop MRI-guided therapies for stroke; and a collaborative license and co-development agreement with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.