ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $743.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will post $743.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $735.69 million and the highest is $750.18 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

WISH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ContextLogic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

In other news, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $346,350.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,350.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $725,104.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,104.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock worth $146,110,205 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,156,163,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $116,272,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $52,333,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $31,918,000.

WISH opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $32.85.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

