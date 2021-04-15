Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.775 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

Consolidated Edison has increased its dividend by 10.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years.

Shares of ED traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,860. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

