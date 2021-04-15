Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares alerts:

Shares of CNTB stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $23.29.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.