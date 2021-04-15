Conflux Network Price Tops $1.12 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00001796 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $923.94 million and $17.97 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,598.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.41 or 0.03858562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.43 or 0.00435199 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $804.23 or 0.01284732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.62 or 0.00515378 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.37 or 0.00518181 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.43 or 0.00377685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00034416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 821,883,700 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

