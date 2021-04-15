Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:CNCG remained flat at $$3.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Concierge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.
About Concierge Technologies
Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Concierge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concierge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.