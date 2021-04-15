Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CNCG remained flat at $$3.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Concierge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.

About Concierge Technologies

Concierge Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides investment fund management services in the United States, New Zealand, and Canada. It also operates as an investment advisor to exchange traded funds and exchange traded products organized as limited partnerships or investment trusts.

