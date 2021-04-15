Computacenter (LON:CCC) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,602.00

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,602 ($34.00) and last traded at GBX 2,602 ($34.00), with a volume of 119451 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,534 ($33.11).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCC shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Computacenter in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,582 ($33.73).

Get Computacenter alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 18.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,286.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,326.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 38.40 ($0.50) per share. This is a boost from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $12.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.69%. Computacenter’s payout ratio is 0.09%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 13,103 shares of Computacenter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,214 ($28.93), for a total value of £290,100.42 ($379,018.06). Also, insider Ros Rivaz acquired 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,489 ($32.52) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.11 ($25,982.64).

Computacenter Company Profile (LON:CCC)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.