Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.56 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $2.56 billion and $292.86 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can now be bought for about $505.29 or 0.00799698 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000024 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,075,284 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.