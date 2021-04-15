Compass Diversified Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,492 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,700% compared to the typical daily volume of 89 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 26,387 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $634,343.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,685 shares of company stock worth $1,219,324 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Compass Diversified by 7.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 21,587 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 47.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

CODI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.94.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.45 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

