Comparing Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Neurocrine Biosciences and Kodiak Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences 0 8 12 0 2.60 Kodiak Sciences 1 7 4 0 2.25

Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $128.72, suggesting a potential upside of 35.43%. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus price target of $129.91, suggesting a potential upside of 12.30%. Given Neurocrine Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Neurocrine Biosciences is more favorable than Kodiak Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Kodiak Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences 8.96% 18.18% 9.50% Kodiak Sciences N/A -32.32% -23.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Kodiak Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences $788.10 million 11.33 $37.01 million $0.39 243.72 Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$47.37 million ($1.25) -92.54

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Sciences. Kodiak Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.3% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Kodiak Sciences on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. Its product candidates in clinical development include valbenazine, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chorea in Huntington's disease; NBI-921352, a Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of pediatric patients with SCN8A-DEE, as well as other indications, such as adult focal epilepsy; NBI-827104, an orally active and brain penetrating T-type calcium channel blocker for the treatment of rare pediatric epilepsy and other indications; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia. The company's products under development include NBI-1065844, a D-amino acid oxidase inhibitor for the treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia; NBI-1065845, an alpha-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazole propionic acid potentiator for the treatment of resistant depression; and NBI-1065846, a G protein-coupled receptor 139 agonist for the treatment of anhedonia in depression. It has collaborations and agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.; BIAL Â- Portela & Ca, S.A.; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; and AbbVie Inc. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidate include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases. The company's early research pipeline include KSI-601, a triplet inhibitor for dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.