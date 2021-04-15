Comparing FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) & Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) and Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FS KKR Capital and Western Asset Premier Bond Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FS KKR Capital 2 5 2 0 2.00 Western Asset Premier Bond Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus price target of $16.88, suggesting a potential downside of 17.20%. Given FS KKR Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FS KKR Capital is more favorable than Western Asset Premier Bond Fund.

Dividends

FS KKR Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. FS KKR Capital pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FS KKR Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FS KKR Capital and Western Asset Premier Bond Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital $779.00 million 3.24 $246.00 million $3.20 6.37 Western Asset Premier Bond Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FS KKR Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Premier Bond Fund.

Profitability

This table compares FS KKR Capital and Western Asset Premier Bond Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital -86.86% 11.18% 4.82% Western Asset Premier Bond Fund N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FS KKR Capital beats Western Asset Premier Bond Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans. In connection with the debt investments, the firm also receives equity interests such as warrants or options as additional consideration. It also seek to purchase minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in our target companies, either in conjunction with one of the debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. Additionally, on an opportunistic basis, the fund may also invest in corporate bonds and similar debt securities. The fund does not seek to invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in small and middle-market companies based in United States. The fund seeks to invest in firms with annual revenue between $10 million to $2.5 billion. It seeks to exit from securities by selling them in a privately negotiated over- the- counter market. For any investments that are not able to be sold within the secondary market, the firm seeks to exit such investments through repayment, an initial public offering of equity securities, merger, sale or recapitalization.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade bonds, including corporate bonds, U.S. government and agency securities, and mortgage related securities. It seeks to maintain an average duration of around two to three years with an average credit quality of BBB. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Corporate High Yield Index and the Barclays Capital U.S. Credit Index. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund was formed on March 28, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.

