Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.48

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.48 and traded as high as C$9.80. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$9.74, with a volume of 192,510 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUF.UN. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cominar REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cominar REIT from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Cominar REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.06.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

