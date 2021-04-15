Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.48

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.48 and traded as high as C$9.80. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$9.74, with a volume of 192,510 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUF.UN. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cominar REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cominar REIT from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Cominar REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.06.

About Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

