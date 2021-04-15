Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in Comcast by 84.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 10,287 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 36,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 12.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 195,958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 0.5% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,099,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $167,711,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in Comcast by 15.7% during the first quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 8,856 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.28. The stock had a trading volume of 403,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,543,223. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.48. The company has a market cap of $248.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

