Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGS. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $301,000.

NYSEARCA:ESGS opened at $35.33 on Thursday. Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30.

