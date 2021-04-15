Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Short Interest Update

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a growth of 225.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 21.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCW opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15. Color Star Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.86.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company. The firm operates through its subsidiaries, which provides online and offline entertainment performances and music education services. The company was founded on September 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

