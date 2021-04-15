Color Platform (CLR) Market Capitalization Tops $1.12 Million

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $453.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,095.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $804.05 or 0.01274350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.07 or 0.00510447 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00061871 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001958 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003228 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 72.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

