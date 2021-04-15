Collective Family Office LLC Has $637,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,331,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533,688 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,025,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,978,000 after purchasing an additional 440,780 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,575,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

NYSE AIG traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.55. 67,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,618,018. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

