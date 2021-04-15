Collective Family Office LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $236.70. 50,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,113. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.70. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.52 and a fifty-two week high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

