Collective Family Office LLC Acquires 332 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 149,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,528,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,857,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.09. 145,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,230,916. The stock has a market cap of $426.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

