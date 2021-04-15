Collective Family Office LLC Acquires 17,269 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter.

BSJN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.43. 7,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,955. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

