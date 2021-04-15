Coin Artist Trading 49.3% Higher Over Last Week (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Coin Artist coin can now be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00004150 BTC on popular exchanges. Coin Artist has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $545,569.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded up 49.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00063911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00019087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00089633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $427.08 or 0.00676435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00032187 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00037055 BTC.

Coin Artist Coin Profile

Coin Artist (CRYPTO:COIN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

