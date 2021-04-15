Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,627 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $462,515,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

CTSH stock opened at $79.46 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $82.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

