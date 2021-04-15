Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Price Target Raised to C$114.00 at CIBC

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC to C$114.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Cogeco from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

CGO stock traded up C$2.84 on Thursday, reaching C$100.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,281. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Cogeco has a 52 week low of C$77.01 and a 52 week high of C$105.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$96.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$87.92.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$646.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cogeco will post 9.6760288 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

