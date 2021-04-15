Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Raised to C$138.00 at Scotiabank

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$129.63.

Shares of TSE:CCA traded up C$2.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$121.17. 67,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.73, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$89.90 and a 1-year high of C$132.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$118.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$105.90. The firm has a market cap of C$5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$618.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$613.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 8.9700003 EPS for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

