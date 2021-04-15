Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,694,000 after acquiring an additional 249,557 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after buying an additional 569,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,384,000 after buying an additional 459,212 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.19.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $22,283,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,015 shares of company stock worth $89,431,994. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $208.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.27. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $251.28. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -433.74 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

