Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $308,000 Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,588,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,995,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,935,000 after buying an additional 388,709 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,081,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,913,000 after buying an additional 188,179 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,815,000 after buying an additional 168,549 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.57.

In other news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,094 shares of company stock worth $5,181,081 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $74.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.10 and its 200 day moving average is $95.86. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.46 and a 1 year high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

