Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $254,283,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1,577.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,186,000 after acquiring an additional 722,734 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 494.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,534,000 after acquiring an additional 224,647 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $28,838,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 819,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,416,000 after acquiring an additional 115,123 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.65.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $188.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.57.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

