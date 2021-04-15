CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Short Interest Down 61.5% in March

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLHI stock remained flat at $$0.28 during trading hours on Thursday. 134,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,332. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. CLST has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $2.48.

About CLST

CLST Holdings, Inc has no business operations. The company was formerly known as CellStar Corporation and changed its name to CLST Holdings, Inc in March 2007. CLST Holdings, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CLST Holdings, Inc is in liquidation.

