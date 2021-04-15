CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Short Interest Down 61.5% in March

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CLHI stock remained flat at $$0.28 during trading hours on Thursday. 134,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,332. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. CLST has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $2.48.
