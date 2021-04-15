CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Down 72.5% in March

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the March 15th total of 296,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

CLPHY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. 45,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,729. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46. CLP has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

Get CLP alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.553 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 5.64%. CLP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CLP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.