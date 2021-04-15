Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.11.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NET. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:NET traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.08. 116,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,442,559. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average is $70.88. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.58 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,202,848.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $4,078,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 759,920 shares of company stock worth $59,145,967. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $578,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

