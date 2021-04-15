Clear Street Markets LLC Takes $864,000 Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kohl’s by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $85,445,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $762,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,682,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kohl’s by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,924,000 after buying an additional 419,901 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $59.72 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KSS. FIG Partners raised shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.28.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

