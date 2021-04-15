Clear Street Markets LLC Takes $686,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,229,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,276,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,838,000 after purchasing an additional 416,492 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,344,000 after purchasing an additional 322,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after acquiring an additional 283,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $60.82 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.82.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

