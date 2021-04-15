Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 300 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 19,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 11,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 402,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,412,000 after buying an additional 43,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 184,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,958,000 after buying an additional 27,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $362,683.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,440,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,677,453 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

NEE stock opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.50. The stock has a market cap of $155.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

