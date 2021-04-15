Clear Street Markets LLC Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 42.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PM opened at $91.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $91.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.