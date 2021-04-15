Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 700 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 3M by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,068,000 after acquiring an additional 697,889 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after acquiring an additional 677,445 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.82.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM opened at $197.56 on Thursday. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $199.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

