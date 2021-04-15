Clear Street Markets LLC Has $3.57 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,979 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.4% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.10.

Shares of HD stock opened at $321.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $345.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $322.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.67.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

