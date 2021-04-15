Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) traded down 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.91. 108,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,414,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $945.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $541.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 49.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 943,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 310,094 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 33.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,118,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 527,989 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $450,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 325.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,053,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 806,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.7% in the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

