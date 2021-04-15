Civic Achieves Market Capitalization of $441.86 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Civic coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001039 BTC on major exchanges. Civic has a total market cap of $441.86 million and $70.00 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Civic has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00064399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00019196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $432.76 or 0.00681577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00089150 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00032229 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00036820 BTC.

Civic Coin Profile

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

