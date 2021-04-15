Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 76.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,676 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.1% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.63. 547,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,748,031. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $217.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

