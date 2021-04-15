Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.31.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

In related news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Insiders have sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.