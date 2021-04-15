Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $515.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to announce sales of $515.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty One analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $857.30 million and the lowest is $423.29 million. Cimarex Energy posted sales of $472.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEC traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,159. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

