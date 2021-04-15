Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1,153.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ciena by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 262,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,413,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Ciena by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $55.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.44.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $175,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,152. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

