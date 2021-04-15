CIBC Raises MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$64.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTY. Raymond James lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$45.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MTY Food Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$56.79.

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$54.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.05. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$17.03 and a 52-week high of C$58.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$54.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.89.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$127.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$142.40 million. Analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 3.1500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

