CIBC Boosts Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$100.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.37% from the stock’s previous close.

TIH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries to C$96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$101.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$100.50.

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$96.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$7.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$60.99 and a 12 month high of C$100.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$89.14.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$984.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 4.3200005 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.14, for a total transaction of C$400,519.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$624,064.80. Insiders have sold 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $717,485 in the last three months.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

