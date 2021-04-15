CIBC Boosts Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$11.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective boosted by CIBC to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.60 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.75.

Shares of FRU stock opened at C$7.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$2.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -247.92%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

