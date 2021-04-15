CIBC Begins Coverage on Canfor (TSE:CFP)

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Canfor (TSE:CFP) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a C$35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CFP. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canfor from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Canfor alerts:

TSE CFP opened at C$29.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$7.25 and a 52 week high of C$31.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.89.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Canfor will post 2.4111554 EPS for the current year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.